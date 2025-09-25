Previous
Footpath by craftymeg
Footpath

Over the moors the public footpaths and bridleways can be a little overgrown and hidden. This one was tucked along the roadside at Darnholme, I nearly missed it!
Best on black

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Intriguing!
Oh my, it's almost invisible! Well spotted
Easy to miss
Nice shot
Nearly out of existence !!
