On to Westerdale
On to Westerdale

At the bottom of this road on the left is my fav bridge posted a few days ago, this is the narrow gated road that leads to the village.
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Margaret Brown

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
The gateway is so welcoming to the hills beyond
September 30th, 2025  
So picturesque!
So picturesque!
September 30th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely scenic view with the autumnal colours in the hills beyond ! fav
September 30th, 2025  
Beautiful scenery
Beautiful scenery
September 30th, 2025  
