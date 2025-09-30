Sign up
Previous
268 / 365
On to Westerdale
At the bottom of this road on the left is my fav bridge posted a few days ago, this is the narrow gated road that leads to the village.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs. All are appreciated and welcome.
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
4
2
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4649
photos
159
followers
68
following
73% complete
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
YEAR 13
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
28th September 2025 3:08pm
Tags
westerdale-north-york-moors-september
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
The gateway is so welcoming to the hills beyond
September 30th, 2025
CC Folk
ace
So picturesque!
September 30th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely scenic view with the autumnal colours in the hills beyond ! fav
September 30th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful scenery
September 30th, 2025
