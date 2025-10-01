Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
269 / 365
Bracken
The moors are covered in golden brown bracken. It is beautiful on a sunny day and continues to be colourful until the winter weather takes its tole.
Better on black
thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4650
photos
159
followers
68
following
73% complete
View this month »
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
269
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
YEAR 13
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
28th September 2025 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bracken-golden-brown-north-york-moors-september
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close