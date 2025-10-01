Previous
Bracken by craftymeg
269 / 365

Bracken

The moors are covered in golden brown bracken. It is beautiful on a sunny day and continues to be colourful until the winter weather takes its tole.
Better on black

thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact