271 / 365
Michaelmas Daisy
So pretty at this time of year and especially cheerful when the weather is so miserable as it is today and for the rest of the week.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
8
3
Margaret Brown
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4652
photos
158
followers
68
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
YEAR 13
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
2nd October 2025 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
-
,
michaelmas-daisy-purple-blue-herbaceous
,
-perennial-october
Joan Robillard
Lovely
October 3rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
Yes , so lovely in spite of the wind and rain !
October 3rd, 2025
haskar
My favorite autumn flowers. Such a joyful shot.
October 3rd, 2025
Lesley
They really are pretty
October 3rd, 2025
Shirley
So pretty
October 3rd, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
so happy!
October 3rd, 2025
Judith Johnson
What a beautiful colour. I ought to get some for my garden
October 3rd, 2025
Michelle
Beautiful
October 3rd, 2025
