Michaelmas Daisy by craftymeg
271 / 365

Michaelmas Daisy

So pretty at this time of year and especially cheerful when the weather is so miserable as it is today and for the rest of the week.
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 3rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Yes , so lovely in spite of the wind and rain !
October 3rd, 2025  
haskar ace
My favorite autumn flowers. Such a joyful shot.
October 3rd, 2025  
Lesley ace
They really are pretty
October 3rd, 2025  
Shirley ace
So pretty
October 3rd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so happy!
October 3rd, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
What a beautiful colour. I ought to get some for my garden
October 3rd, 2025  
Michelle
Beautiful
October 3rd, 2025  
