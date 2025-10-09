Sign up
Previous
277 / 365
Virginia creeper
So beautiful in its autumn colours this Virginia creeper was such a vivid colour.
Nicer on black
Thank you for all of your comments and faves all are appreciated and welcome
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Views
9
9
Comments
3
3
Fav's
2
2
YEAR 13
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
6th October 2025 3:12pm
virginia-creeper-autumn-colours-climber-october
Beverley
ace
It’s lovely to see as they change colour… glorious
October 9th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how lovely!
October 9th, 2025
Michelle
Beautiful colours of Autumn
October 9th, 2025
