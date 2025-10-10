Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
278 / 365
Golden
Lovely colours along the roads from the moors these Birch are so golden. Autumn this year is starting to turn so colourful.
Better on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4659
photos
159
followers
68
following
76% complete
View this month »
271
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
YEAR 13
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
2nd October 2025 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birch-golden-autumn-colours-october
Mags
ace
Lovely colored leaves.
October 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close