Previous
288 / 365
Osmotherly way
A view from the top of the bank just past Osmotherly. Such nice autumn colours and narrow open roads, taken the other day.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs. All are appreciated and welcome.
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
3
1
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
YEAR 13
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
16th October 2025 2:40pm
Tags
october
,
osmotherly-autumn-north-york-moors-
LManning (Laura)
ace
Goodness, that's lovely.
October 20th, 2025
Michelle
Lovely Autumnal capture, I see one of the sheep is looking at you!
October 20th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
lovely colours
October 20th, 2025
