290 / 365
290 / 365
Between Bilsdale and Hemsley
Taken today, the sun was glorious and temps of 13c cool but so bright and pretty.
Better on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs. All are appreciated and welcome.
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
4
3
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
YEAR 13
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
22nd October 2025 2:28pm
Tags
bilsdale-hemsley-north-york-moors-autumn-october
LManning (Laura)
ace
A simply glorious view.
October 22nd, 2025
Mags
ace
Splendid landscape!
October 22nd, 2025
Hazel
ace
Wonderful and I love the layers!
October 22nd, 2025
haskar
ace
A wonderful landscape and autumn colours.
October 22nd, 2025
