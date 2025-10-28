Sign up
Previous
296 / 365
Knarled
A weather beaten tree. I think it’s a mountain ash it is absolutely bare stood in between golden bracken on Bilsdale moor.
Better on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all our appreciated and welcome.
28th October 2025
28th Oct 25
6
5
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4677
photos
157
followers
68
following
81% complete
289
290
291
292
293
294
295
296
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
YEAR 13
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
16th October 2025 2:41pm
bilsdale
,
-moor-tree-autumn-october
Suzanne
ace
Lovely!
October 28th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
A beautiful Autumn scene
October 28th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
October 28th, 2025
carol white
ace
A super capture. Fav 😊
October 28th, 2025
haskar
ace
Beautiful tree and shot.
October 28th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Super
October 28th, 2025
