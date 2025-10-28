Previous
Knarled by craftymeg
296 / 365

Knarled

A weather beaten tree. I think it’s a mountain ash it is absolutely bare stood in between golden bracken on Bilsdale moor.
Better on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all our appreciated and welcome.
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
81% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Lovely!
October 28th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
A beautiful Autumn scene
October 28th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
October 28th, 2025  
carol white ace
A super capture. Fav 😊
October 28th, 2025  
haskar ace
Beautiful tree and shot.
October 28th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Super
October 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact