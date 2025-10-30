Swatch

This morning I was bringing one of my colour swatches up to date. This is my Derwent Inktense pencil stock. I make a swatch when I get any new and update my swatch sheet which gives me a better idea of how the colour of the pencil will look when I use them. I love these pencils, they are water soluble ink which is as bright as this photo. The squares of colour are what a pencil looks like when used dry on the left of the square and what it looks like when water is added on the right side of the colour square. I have 80 and still have 20 more to collect to complete my set. It’s taken me years but at least I know they don’t deteriorate with age🤭.

