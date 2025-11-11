Sign up
Previous
310 / 365
11/11 no 2
Marking the day another tree from west green Stokesley. A swathe of knitted poppies, beautiful display.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs All are appreciated and welcome.
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
YEAR 13
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
4th November 2025 3:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
11/11-rememberance-day-poppy-display
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
November 11th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Amazing display
November 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
How lovely!
November 11th, 2025
