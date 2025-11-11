Previous
11/11 no 2 by craftymeg
310 / 365

11/11 no 2

Marking the day another tree from west green Stokesley. A swathe of knitted poppies, beautiful display.
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs All are appreciated and welcome.
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
84% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
nice
November 11th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Amazing display
November 11th, 2025  
Mags ace
How lovely!
November 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact