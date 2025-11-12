Sign up
Previous
311 / 365
Still going strong
Another shot of my lovely kitchen window rose. It’s still flowering it’s head off and as long as it stays above freezing it will flower another month.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all our appreciated and welcome .
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
5
3
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4692
photos
157
followers
68
following
View this month »
304
305
306
307
308
309
310
311
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
YEAR 13
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
9th November 2025 3:24pm
Sizes
View All
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
floribunda-pink-rose-november
Mags
ace
So lovely!
November 12th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful fv!
November 12th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
Lovely.
November 12th, 2025
Michelle
Still pretty
November 12th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
November 12th, 2025
