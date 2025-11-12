Previous
Still going strong by craftymeg
311 / 365

Still going strong

Another shot of my lovely kitchen window rose. It’s still flowering it’s head off and as long as it stays above freezing it will flower another month.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all our appreciated and welcome .
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
85% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
So lovely!
November 12th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful fv!
November 12th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Lovely.
November 12th, 2025  
Michelle
Still pretty
November 12th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
November 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact