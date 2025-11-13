Sign up
Previous
312 / 365
Sunset
Going home the other day just a phone shot. Loved the sunset and the bare tree on the horizon.
Better on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs. All are appreciated and welcome.
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
1
1
305
306
307
308
309
310
311
312
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
YEAR 13
Camera
iPhone 17
Taken
8th November 2025 3:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset-road-november-autumn
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wonderfully dramatic!
November 13th, 2025
