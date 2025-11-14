Previous
Mellow by craftymeg
313 / 365

Mellow

Allong the road home the sun was mellow the sky dark with threatening rain and the hedgerows golden still loosing their leaves. Phone shot on the hop!
Better on black

14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

Margaret Brown

Photo Details

haskar ace
Lovely composition and colours.
November 14th, 2025  
