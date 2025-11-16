Previous
Mahonia by craftymeg
Mahonia

The mahonia that stands near our drive is full of yellow flowers. So nice to see at this time of year and so colourful. I have seen hardy bees still out collecting from the colourful yellow spikes even in November. It soon will have colourful berries which the birds love, they start green and turn a blue grey in colour when ripe. They are very juicy and are slightly bitter but quite edible and not poisonous , each one of those little flowers becomes a berry.
16th November 2025 16th Nov 25

Margaret Brown

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful Mahonia plant and flower - it looks to be a lovely variety ! Great shot and a perfect colour to cheer us up during this dreary weather - fav
November 16th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh how lovely!
November 16th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh they are a lovely pop
November 16th, 2025  
