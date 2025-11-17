Juveniles

These two juvenile gulls were waiting to see if anyone was going to have any tasty morsels they could fight over.

The young are left on land in crèches of sizable number to fend for themselves because they are too young to go out to sea. It’s easy pickings on land with plenty of tasty bits and pieces that get left in and around the bins.

These two are of different ages the one on the left is older, the eye is bright and the plumage is nearly adult. The one on the right is younger with juvenile plumage and still has no colour to its eye.

A cold miserable day of 8c with a steady breeze.

Best on black



