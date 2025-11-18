Previous
Busy..Busy…Busy! by craftymeg
317 / 365

Busy..Busy…Busy!

Today has been horrible weather wet and very cold. I’ve had the heating on all day, it’s 3c and going to hit near freezing tomorrow.
So I’ve made the last push to finish my Christmas cards today. These are the last 4 of 52 I’ve finished. There’s just the Greeting to add and then I’m on the last dozen. They all need posting in a week so as usual I’ve left it to the last minute as I hate starting too early as I’m not a Christmas lover.
This years theme is Christmas Carols a digital image by a lovely shop called LOTV[ Lily of the valley] coloured with alcohol markers and made into cards.
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
86% complete
Joanne Diochon ace
Lovely I like the way they are all a little different in their colour schemes.
November 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
So beautiful!
November 18th, 2025  
Michelle
Beautiful cards
November 18th, 2025  
haskar ace
Beautiful cards. You made great use of this cold day.
November 18th, 2025  
