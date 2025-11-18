Busy..Busy…Busy!

Today has been horrible weather wet and very cold. I’ve had the heating on all day, it’s 3c and going to hit near freezing tomorrow.

So I’ve made the last push to finish my Christmas cards today. These are the last 4 of 52 I’ve finished. There’s just the Greeting to add and then I’m on the last dozen. They all need posting in a week so as usual I’ve left it to the last minute as I hate starting too early as I’m not a Christmas lover.

This years theme is Christmas Carols a digital image by a lovely shop called LOTV[ Lily of the valley] coloured with alcohol markers and made into cards.

