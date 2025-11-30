Previous
24 perfect pink roses by craftymeg
329 / 365

24 perfect pink roses

One of my anniversary gifts from hubbie, I was spoilt rotten!
They have just come out fully and are such a deep pink shade, so very pretty.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
This is beautiful - I love the way you have filled the frame!
November 30th, 2025  
Jennifer ace
So pretty, gorgeous colour. Happy anniversary.
November 30th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful frame filler
November 30th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
November 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact