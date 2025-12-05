Previous
Cyclamen by craftymeg
334 / 365

Cyclamen

Such a pretty colour, the garden centre was full of some beautiful shades. I’m always tempted to get a few but they like certain conditions and never fair well in a change of atmosphere.
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Beryl Lloyd
Such a pretty cyclamen - i normally buy a plant or two but usually the dwarf variety ! as a house plant , but really they do not like the warmth I enjoy in the house these days !
December 5th, 2025  
Shutterbug
Beautiful flower and capture. I love the comp and capture of the details.
December 5th, 2025  
haskar
Beautiful flowers and shot..
December 5th, 2025  
