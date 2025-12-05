Sign up
334 / 365
Cyclamen
Such a pretty colour, the garden centre was full of some beautiful shades. I’m always tempted to get a few but they like certain conditions and never fair well in a change of atmosphere.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and fav all are appreciated and welcome.
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!
4715
photos
156
followers
68
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
YEAR 13
Camera
iPhone 17
Taken
4th December 2025 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cyclamen-colourful-winter-flower
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a pretty cyclamen - i normally buy a plant or two but usually the dwarf variety ! as a house plant , but really they do not like the warmth I enjoy in the house these days !
December 5th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful flower and capture. I love the comp and capture of the details.
December 5th, 2025
haskar
ace
Beautiful flowers and shot..
December 5th, 2025
