Previous
Home by craftymeg
336 / 365

Home

I was asked to make a New Home card with a bungalow. This is my quirky version, a little different, but fun. Sketched by me on cotton canvas coloured with alcohol inks.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs. All are appreciated and welcome.
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
92% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact