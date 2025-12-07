Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
336 / 365
Home
I was asked to make a New Home card with a bungalow. This is my quirky version, a little different, but fun. Sketched by me on cotton canvas coloured with alcohol inks.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs. All are appreciated and welcome.
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4717
photos
156
followers
68
following
92% complete
View this month »
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
YEAR 13
Camera
iPhone 17
Taken
7th December 2025 4:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
craft
,
–
,
card-
,
-handmade
,
-sketched-
,
-hobby
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close