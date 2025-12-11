Sign up
340 / 365
Christmas Display
The reindeer are so big and bold in the Christmas display this year, these were high up above the rest of the Christmas themed gifts.
Best on black
Thank you for your lovely comments and faves all are appreciated and welcome.
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
Margaret Brown
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
8
2
YEAR 13
9th December 2025 5:44pm
Tags
christmas
,
display
,
reindeer
,
december
,
–
carol white
ace
A lovely christmassy image
December 11th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
They are remarkably lifelike!
December 11th, 2025
