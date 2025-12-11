Previous
Christmas Display by craftymeg
340 / 365

Christmas Display

The reindeer are so big and bold in the Christmas display this year, these were high up above the rest of the Christmas themed gifts.
Best on black

Thank you for your lovely comments and faves all are appreciated and welcome.
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
93% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
A lovely christmassy image
December 11th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
They are remarkably lifelike!
December 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact