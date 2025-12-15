Legs 11

A blast from the past I have just found today, an old photo of me at work or rest!

This was taken in 1972 and the reason it’s so bad is because it’s taken from a slide. It’s April-May time as I can tell by my legs,(I lost a lot of weight that year)! I went on to lose over 7st that year by September when I was chief bridesmaid at my sisters wedding.

The photo is taken in our Garden Centre which my father started in1966, the start of the modern day variety. It was modern in those days even if it looks dated now. Can’t believe it is still a thriving Garden Centre run by a huge chain.

Can’t believe it was 53 years ago too😔.

Best on black



