Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
346 / 365
Kumihimo braids
Just a few more braids that I have finished, I have got the end caps and glue so am going to have a bash to make them into bracelets for stocking fillers, a fiddle job!
Nice on black
Thank you for your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4727
photos
155
followers
67
following
94% complete
View this month »
339
340
341
342
343
344
345
346
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
YEAR 13
Camera
iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (3rd genera...
Taken
7th December 2025 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kumihimo-braiding-bracelets-hobby-december
carol white
ace
Lovely
December 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely and interesting!
December 17th, 2025
Kathy
ace
I like how the braids seem to be floating.
December 17th, 2025
Michelle
Pretty
December 17th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely intricate work.
December 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close