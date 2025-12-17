Previous
Kumihimo braids by craftymeg
Kumihimo braids

Just a few more braids that I have finished, I have got the end caps and glue so am going to have a bash to make them into bracelets for stocking fillers, a fiddle job!
Nice on black

Thank you for your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
carol white ace
Lovely
December 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely and interesting!
December 17th, 2025  
Kathy ace
I like how the braids seem to be floating.
December 17th, 2025  
Michelle
Pretty
December 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely intricate work.
December 17th, 2025  
