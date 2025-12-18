Previous
What a Mess! by craftymeg
347 / 365

What a Mess!

I have just taken a quick shot of the work I have been doing for the last few days. As usual a rushed job for my hairdresser, but the hours it takes is amazing.
I was asked(nicely) if I would make a booklet card for her daughters dance teacher and if she sent a few photos over would I make it up.. I said I would do my best only to be sent a message in the next text saying all the mums were going to chip in and could I mange their photos, she sent 80 over! So from a few photos it now had to be a book all made from scratch, I have put 6 hours In today, I started Tuesday and just got the finishing touches and should be done tomorrow. I’m just hoping she likes it.
Ok on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs. All are appreciated and welcome.
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
95% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley Aldridge ace
How wonderful! I'm sure she will love it.
December 18th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Wow, that’s fabulous. What a great work space.
December 18th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
nice creative stuff
December 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact