What a Mess!

I have just taken a quick shot of the work I have been doing for the last few days. As usual a rushed job for my hairdresser, but the hours it takes is amazing.

I was asked(nicely) if I would make a booklet card for her daughters dance teacher and if she sent a few photos over would I make it up.. I said I would do my best only to be sent a message in the next text saying all the mums were going to chip in and could I mange their photos, she sent 80 over! So from a few photos it now had to be a book all made from scratch, I have put 6 hours In today, I started Tuesday and just got the finishing touches and should be done tomorrow. I’m just hoping she likes it.

Ok on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs. All are appreciated and welcome.