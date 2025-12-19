Sign up
Previous
348 / 365
More Meccano
Or Newport Bridge. Always fascinates me, all the nuts and bolts. I love the grey and red paintwork too.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4729
photos
155
followers
67
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
YEAR 13
Camera
iPhone 17
Taken
11th December 2025 3:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
-red
,
newport-bridge-middlesbrough-grey
Michelle
Lovely capture of this fascinating bridge
December 19th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Very industrial. Fascinating with all the geometric patterns.
December 19th, 2025
