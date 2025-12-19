Previous
More Meccano by craftymeg
348 / 365

More Meccano

Or Newport Bridge. Always fascinates me, all the nuts and bolts. I love the grey and red paintwork too.
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Michelle
Lovely capture of this fascinating bridge
December 19th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Very industrial. Fascinating with all the geometric patterns.
December 19th, 2025  
