349 / 365
I’m all done on Thursday photo post. I can now breathe a sigh of relief, it took 3 full days work, and gets collected tomorrow. Just thought you might like to see the finished article.
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
Margaret Brown
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4730
photos
155
followers
67
following
Beryl Lloyd
So well done , and now a sigh of relief I am sure !
December 20th, 2025
