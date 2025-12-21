Previous
Glass Leaves by craftymeg
Glass Leaves

That’s the description of this fractal by FRAX, such fun to play with, I love it. This colour combo I really liked.
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs. All are appreciated and welcome.
21st December 2025

Margaret Brown

Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful !
December 21st, 2025  
