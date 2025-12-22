Previous
Pink Frillies by craftymeg
351 / 365

Pink Frillies

A lovely winter cyclamen looking so pretty. A change from red at this time of year!
Best on black

Must mention it’s a sad day here in the North East of the Uk our local lad CHRIS REA passed away today. He was well known for his music and lyrics. Born in Middlesbrough just a few miles away, I loved his music style and have many of his CDs and knew both his brother and sister. His brother ran the cafe in Guisborough and his sister was a friend of one of my neighbours. He will be so sadly missed.

Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves all I appreciated and welcome
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
96% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact