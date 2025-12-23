Previous
Another fractal by craftymeg
352 / 365

Another fractal

A colourful fractal for Christmas. No chance to get out with my camera and weather is dull and miserable too.
Better on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
96% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely with such lovely colours !
December 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact