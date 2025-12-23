Sign up
352 / 365
Another fractal
A colourful fractal for Christmas. No chance to get out with my camera and weather is dull and miserable too.
Better on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4733
photos
155
followers
67
following
Tags
mathmatical-fractal-hd-pattern-colourful-frax
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely with such lovely colours !
December 23rd, 2025
