Great Expectations! by craftymeg
353 / 365

Great Expectations!

All ready for tonight our Grandies are eagerly awaiting Santa. Lovely to see them so happy, and sadly probably the last Christmas of innocence for our grandson who will be coming up 9 next year.
A day of sausage rolls and trifle today, the bird is in and hubbie is sat prepping the veggies for tomorrow. It’s a quiet day tomorrow but Boxing Day is another Christmas with family spending the day. It’s always happy but very hectic, Saturday will be cold cuts and chips(fries) thankfully!!
Best on black
MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL MY 365 FRIENDS
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
96% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
Cute image of two excited kids. Enjoy your festivities.
December 24th, 2025  
carol white ace
Very cute, love their pjs
December 24th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So cute , nice to have the preps done - A very Happy Christmas to you all .
December 24th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Sweet
December 24th, 2025  
