Great Expectations!

All ready for tonight our Grandies are eagerly awaiting Santa. Lovely to see them so happy, and sadly probably the last Christmas of innocence for our grandson who will be coming up 9 next year.

A day of sausage rolls and trifle today, the bird is in and hubbie is sat prepping the veggies for tomorrow. It’s a quiet day tomorrow but Boxing Day is another Christmas with family spending the day. It’s always happy but very hectic, Saturday will be cold cuts and chips(fries) thankfully!!

Best on black

MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL MY 365 FRIENDS