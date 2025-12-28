Previous
Dragons Lair by craftymeg
Dragons Lair

In shades of gold, I love this Mathmatical fractal. It’s named dragons lair which I think is a very good description of this molten mass of golds.
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Margaret Brown

Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely to view on black ! love the richness of the gold and copper tones !
December 28th, 2025  
