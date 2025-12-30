Sign up
Previous
359 / 365
Golden Spirals
Another fractal, golden and colourful, better than the day outside which is the same as yesterday.
Temps are 3C and going to get colder as the week goes on.
Great on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs. All are appreciated and welcome.
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
2
2
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
98% complete
352
353
354
355
356
357
358
359
Tags
fractal-mathmatical-golden-hd-frax-december
Suzanne
ace
Nice one!
December 30th, 2025
PhotoCrazy
ace
So cool!
December 30th, 2025
