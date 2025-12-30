Previous
Golden Spirals by craftymeg
Golden Spirals

Another fractal, golden and colourful, better than the day outside which is the same as yesterday.
Temps are 3C and going to get colder as the week goes on.
Margaret Brown

Suzanne ace
Nice one!
December 30th, 2025  
PhotoCrazy ace
So cool!
December 30th, 2025  
