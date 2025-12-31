Sign up
Previous
360 / 365
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
Wishing everyone a happy and wonderful New Year.
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
8
2
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
353
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
Tags
happy
,
fractal
,
-new-year-
Joan Robillard
ace
Happy New Year
December 31st, 2025
Suzanne
ace
And to you!
December 31st, 2025
eDorre
ace
Happy New Year to you and yours! So pretty!
December 31st, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Thank you for your kind wishes. May 2026 hold good times for you..
December 31st, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Happy New Year Margaret!
December 31st, 2025
haskar
ace
Happy New Year to you and yours!
December 31st, 2025
Kathy
ace
Happy New Year to you as well Margaret.
December 31st, 2025
Mags
ace
Super image! Happy new year to you!
December 31st, 2025
