Red Noses! by craftymeg
Red Noses!

Loved this shot of our daughter granddaughter and SIL this morning on a walk out in quite a few inches of fresh snow. This was taken in Scarborough on the NE coast of the UK.
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Margaret Brown

