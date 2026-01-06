SOUTH BAY by craftymeg
SOUTH BAY

Another shot from my daughter of Scarborough south bay, loved the starkness and looming snow clouds, they’ve had a lot of snow over there.
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a sky!
January 6th, 2026  
Michelle
Lovely capture of the dramatic sky
January 6th, 2026  
