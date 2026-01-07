Previous
More snow by craftymeg
2 / 365

More snow

This time with the sun shining! It’s on its way out now but there is more to come at the end of the week.
Better on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs. All I appreciated and welcome.
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
0% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Always cheerful to see our red Post boxes, Our snow nearly completely gone as we had rain in the night - but cold winds and more to come at the end of the week ! ( After all - It is winter !)
January 7th, 2026  
Louise & Ken ace
Very British! Red always is a stand-out in the snow!
January 7th, 2026  
Lesley ace
Such a bright and clear photo
January 7th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Very cheerful
January 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact