Previous
3 / 365
Another Post Box
Taken the other day when there was a bit more snow than we have now. Taken by my daughter because I’m not going out incase I slip.
Best on black.
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
5
0
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4749
photos
152
followers
69
following
1
2
3
361
362
363
364
365
1
2
3
Views
5
Comments
5
Album
YEAR 14
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
6th January 2026 8:40am
post-box-red-snow-winter-january
Dianne
ace
A lovely pop of red in the snow.
January 8th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely to see the pop of red of the post-box in a snowy scene . Take Care Mags, Its not worth tempting fate by going out in this weather .
January 8th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
The red box really attracts the attention, although the morning sky and the tree are beautiful also.
January 8th, 2026
Michelle
Lovely capture of the snow, best stay safe and warm indoors
January 8th, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
Super snowy scene. Yjr post box really stands out and makes it Christmassy
January 8th, 2026
