Another Post Box by craftymeg
3 / 365

Another Post Box

Taken the other day when there was a bit more snow than we have now. Taken by my daughter because I’m not going out incase I slip.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Dianne ace
A lovely pop of red in the snow.
January 8th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely to see the pop of red of the post-box in a snowy scene . Take Care Mags, Its not worth tempting fate by going out in this weather .
January 8th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
The red box really attracts the attention, although the morning sky and the tree are beautiful also.
January 8th, 2026  
Michelle
Lovely capture of the snow, best stay safe and warm indoors
January 8th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Super snowy scene. Yjr post box really stands out and makes it Christmassy
January 8th, 2026  
