Keeping warm !

My Grandson got hold of his grandads phone and took this photo. I really like it, it was taken so quick and unexpected. He’s 7 has never touched his grandads phone but still knew how to use it!! I was freezing as temps here are just on zero outside and with our Grandies running around it was difficult to keep the temp comfy for me. So I resorted to my new Oodie, it’s warm, huge and very pink and worked like magic. Not something I have thought of getting until we had minus temps this past couple of weeks!

Better on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs. All our appreciated and welcome.