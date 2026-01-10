Previous
Keeping warm ! by craftymeg
5 / 365

Keeping warm !

My Grandson got hold of his grandads phone and took this photo. I really like it, it was taken so quick and unexpected. He’s 7 has never touched his grandads phone but still knew how to use it!! I was freezing as temps here are just on zero outside and with our Grandies running around it was difficult to keep the temp comfy for me. So I resorted to my new Oodie, it’s warm, huge and very pink and worked like magic. Not something I have thought of getting until we had minus temps this past couple of weeks!
Better on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs. All our appreciated and welcome.
10th January 2026

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!
Photo Details

KV ace
Very cute shot and your Oodie looks super comfy... anything to stay warm! Nice shot... kudos to your grandson.
January 10th, 2026  
Joanne Diochon ace
It's a wonderful candid portrait and ( although I'm going to assume your grandson didn't really plan it) the muted colour palette works real well here.
January 10th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh Mags , such a wonderful candid! Your grandson did well , Nothing like a lovely fluffy housecoat during this cold spell fav
January 10th, 2026  
