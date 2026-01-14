Beggars Bridge

The legend of Beggars Bridge



In 1619, a packhorse bridge called Beggar's Bridge was constructed over the River Esk by Thomas Ferris, the son of a local moorland sheep farmer. The bridge's history is intertwined with a romantic legend about Thomas and his sweetheart, Agnes Richardson. Allegedly, Thomas used to wade through the river to meet Agnes secretly since her father disapproved of their relationship due to Thomas's lack of wealth.

Thomas sought his fortune on the high seas to win her father's approval. However, on the eve of his departure, he could not cross the river to bid farewell to his beloved due to the river's flood. Thomas swore an oath that he would build a bridge in that very spot one day. Years later, having returned to Glaisdale, a wealthy man and married Agnes, Thomas fulfilled his promise by constructing Beggar's Bridge.

Best on black