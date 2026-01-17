Previous
Sunset by craftymeg
Last nights sky was so pretty, it’s just a phone shot no time to get my camera out!
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful sunset - you have to grab it there and then.- as it soon changes ! fav
January 17th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 17th, 2026  
