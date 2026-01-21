Waiting

Mamas waiting to be taken into a more sheltered field. They are still out on the moors where there is very little shelter for them in the winter weather. We noticed yesterday that the farmers are starting to round them up so they must be keeping them safe until they start to lamb. The ewes I took photos of yesterday seem to be a cross breed. They look a little different from the blackface breed that is more common in this area.

Best on black



