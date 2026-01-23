Sign up
18 / 365
18 / 365
Mama No.3
Another mama, mixed breed ewe. Freely roaming the North York Moors they have such different features to the black faced usual ewes you find in this area.
Better on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4764
photos
151
followers
69
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
YEAR 14
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
20th January 2026 3:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ewe-sheep-mama-north-york-moors
Michelle
They have such distinctive beautiful faces
January 23rd, 2026
