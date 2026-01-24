Sign up
Another North York Moors sheep capture, these are whiter faced and heavier set than the black faced variety of moorland ewes.They were grazing amongst the dormant heath- land.
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs. All are appreciated and welcome.
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
YEAR 14
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
20th January 2026 3:27am
ewes-north-york-moors-mixed-breed-winter
Dorothy
ace
The heather is so pink it looks like it's blooming. Pretty sheep.
January 24th, 2026
Mags
ace
Sweet capture! They just look so content.
January 24th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful shot
January 24th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely , but I prefer to look at the black faced - more character somehow !!
January 24th, 2026
