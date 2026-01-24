Previous
No. 4 by craftymeg
19 / 365

No. 4

Another North York Moors sheep capture, these are whiter faced and heavier set than the black faced variety of moorland ewes.They were grazing amongst the dormant heath- land.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs. All are appreciated and welcome.
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
The heather is so pink it looks like it’s blooming. Pretty sheep.
January 24th, 2026  
Mags ace
Sweet capture! They just look so content.
January 24th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful shot
January 24th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely , but I prefer to look at the black faced - more character somehow !!
January 24th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact