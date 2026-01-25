Previous
Rainbow by craftymeg
20 / 365

Rainbow

I didn’t get out today, it’s not very nice, grey, cold and damp.

So I finished some work in my craft room, took a photo of my set of alcohol pens in front of me and wrestled with an 11 page tutorial on how to make a 10mm fancy bead from tiny glass seed beads with each bead taking 30 small beads. I managed but it could look better.

I will post a photo when I master the technique. I was warned by the lady who developed the pattern that it takes a little time and patience.

My fingers are just not small or supple enough to make it easy. But I will get there!
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs. All are appreciated and welcome.
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

GaryW ace
A beautiful sea of colors! Indeed the colors POP on black!!
January 25th, 2026  
Suzanne ace
Oh those colours are enticing!
January 25th, 2026  
KV ace
What a great selection of colors in your pen set... sounds like a good day to learn something new.
January 25th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
That's an impressive collection and makes for a great shot
January 25th, 2026  
Dianne ace
What a great set. You are dedicated to learn such fiddly new crafts.
January 25th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact