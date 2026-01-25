Rainbow

I didn’t get out today, it’s not very nice, grey, cold and damp.



So I finished some work in my craft room, took a photo of my set of alcohol pens in front of me and wrestled with an 11 page tutorial on how to make a 10mm fancy bead from tiny glass seed beads with each bead taking 30 small beads. I managed but it could look better.



I will post a photo when I master the technique. I was warned by the lady who developed the pattern that it takes a little time and patience.



My fingers are just not small or supple enough to make it easy. But I will get there!

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs. All are appreciated and welcome.