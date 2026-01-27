Previous
Bead by craftymeg
22 / 365

Bead

I know it doesn’t look much but this bead has taken me 5 attempts and several hours to make. I got the pattern off my local beading shop, it was their own design and so pretty I bought the pattern, I intend to make more and make some jewellery with them.
They are made from 30 size 9/0, seed beads and trimmed with silver 13/0 tiny seed beads. The finished size is only 10mm it’s tiny and I am so pleased it turned out after all the time it took.

The weather is grey windy and miserable with a wind chill of minus-3 and temps of 5C which is an improvement on the cold and wind earlier today.
Better on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs. All are appreciated and welcome.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
I am impressed with your perseverance and the outcome! I shall look forward to seeing the jewellery yu make with them.
January 27th, 2026  
Louise & Ken ace
What Suzanne @ankers70 calls "perseverance", we "craft artists" call "tenacity"! There've been many times I spend far-too-long staying with a project just to prove it won't get the best of me when I know it's possible to do it! I love seeing your projects along the way!
January 27th, 2026  
Suzanne ace
Tenacity is a much better word and still admirable!
@Weezilou
January 27th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact