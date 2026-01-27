Bead

I know it doesn’t look much but this bead has taken me 5 attempts and several hours to make. I got the pattern off my local beading shop, it was their own design and so pretty I bought the pattern, I intend to make more and make some jewellery with them.

They are made from 30 size 9/0, seed beads and trimmed with silver 13/0 tiny seed beads. The finished size is only 10mm it’s tiny and I am so pleased it turned out after all the time it took.



The weather is grey windy and miserable with a wind chill of minus-3 and temps of 5C which is an improvement on the cold and wind earlier today.

Better on black



