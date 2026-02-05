Previous
Country roads by craftymeg
31 / 365

Country roads

On the way to Clay Bank yesterday a bright but wintery road. Loved the shape of the trees along the way and the hills beyond.
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Sid ace
lovely composition Margaret...
February 5th, 2026  
Michelle
Lovely capture
February 5th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Absolutely gorgeous, fav
February 5th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
wow-love it
February 5th, 2026  
Mags ace
This is just magical!
February 5th, 2026  
