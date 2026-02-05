Sign up
Previous
31 / 365
Country roads
On the way to Clay Bank yesterday a bright but wintery road. Loved the shape of the trees along the way and the hills beyond.
Better on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
5
5
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4777
photos
150
followers
67
following
8% complete
View this month »
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
YEAR 14
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
4th February 2026 2:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
winter-trees-country-road-february
Sid
ace
lovely composition Margaret...
February 5th, 2026
Michelle
Lovely capture
February 5th, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
Absolutely gorgeous, fav
February 5th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
wow-love it
February 5th, 2026
Mags
ace
This is just magical!
February 5th, 2026
