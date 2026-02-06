Previous
Country line by craftymeg
32 / 365

Country line

A view of the country line that goes from Middlesbrough to Whitby taken near Battersby junction.
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Judith Johnson
Lovely shot and perspective!
February 6th, 2026  
Mags
Nice leading lines into the distance.
February 6th, 2026  
