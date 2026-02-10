Previous
On the way to Castleton by craftymeg
36 / 365

On the way to Castleton

Another shot from yesterday, damp but so colourful. Everywhere is so waterlogged but so glad it’s not snow. It would be nice for a drop of sunshine but you can’t have everything.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs. All are appreciated and welcome.
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Aah ! down hill this time !! great pov of the wet road between the died bracken cut back to each side ! fav
February 10th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
February 10th, 2026  
haskar ace
Lovely scene and colours. I miss the sun too.
February 10th, 2026  
Sid ace
You know you’re in a good place when you see a cattle grid! Lovely Margaret...
February 10th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful rusty tones.
February 10th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact