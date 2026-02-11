Previous
Micro glass beads by craftymeg
Micro glass beads

A lovely collection of silver lined translucent glass micro beads came my way ordered by my daughter. Now all I have to do is find a pattern to use them on and if thing turn out I will post a photo of my efforts. I’m enjoying beading and hubbie is getting me a magnifying desk lamp so the tiny little blighters don’t escape☺️! They are tiny and I am managing but some of the teeny tiny size need good light so they can be seen.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very nice. Lovely array of colors.
February 11th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Who else with such an array of beads - Lovely colours
February 11th, 2026  
