46 / 365
Another Blue Rinse!
This lady in waiting was damp and miserable looking but they are accustomed to bad weather, but the moors must be an awful place to wait for lambing!
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
Michelle
Cute capture, she's smiling for you!
February 20th, 2026
